30°
Business

Is this the end of the 'mum and dad' business in Qld?

Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast. Ian's store survived against the corporate giants until his retirement, but others have not been so lucky.
Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast. Ian's store survived against the corporate giants until his retirement, but others have not been so lucky. Greg Miller
by Daryl Passmore

SMALL businesses are no longer Queensland's leading employers as mum and dad operations increasingly lose out to big players.

A new Queensland Government report reveals a major reversal in the traditional dominance of small firms over the past decade.

Experts say several factors are driving the trend - including consumers preferring to shop at larger stores with more choice, technology making it easier for national and multinational companies to expand, the burden of workplace laws and deregulation of trading hours forcing many corner stores to close.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland says urgent government action is needed "to help kickstart the small business economy and bring the jobs growth back to this essential sector''.

Read more at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  business chamber of commerce and industry queensland queensland

News Corp Australia
PHOTOS: Ipswich mall 30 years before it was demolished

PHOTOS: Ipswich mall 30 years before it was demolished

Never before seen photos of Ipswich mall, CBD in the 1980s

Severe heat, powder keg conditions have region 'primed to burn'

Extra resources are on standby to help curb a sharp rise in the number of bushfires compared to this time last year.

"It has the potential to reach extreme in the southern interior"

First look at Rocky's monster croc shot dead

Police have released this image of the 5.2m crocodile shot in the head in the Fitzroy River.

Image of Fitzroy River's big croc released to public

RSPCA to lay animal cruelty charges over puppy's injuries

Eight-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier, Evie.

Eight-month-old pup's back legs were broken and left untreated

Local Partners