'End disunity, focus on economy': LNP man's pledge in Blair

PROMISES: LNP candidate Robert Shearman says infrastructure will be the top of his priority list if elected in Blair. Cordell Richardson

THE blue candidate in the Labor-red stronghold of Ipswich has promised to work hard to convince voters he's the man with a plan.

Robert Shearman is a father and former officer in the Australian Army turned LNP political candidate and is now standing for Blair against Labor's incumbent, Shayne Neumann.

Mr Shearman will balance his work with campaigning in the lead-up to the May 18 poll.

He has promised to fight for the infrastructure projects Ipswich needs.

"One of the fights is to get that Springfield Rail link to open up that whole area so people can spend more time with family," he said.

Mr Shearman acknowledges there is an appetite for change after the Coalition's leadership madness during the past year, but hopes residents will note the government's economic management.

"It's all about the economy," he said.

"Stop talking about ourselves and talk about what our achievements are and what we're doing for small business, talk about how we're going to bring down Australia's debt.

"People aren't talking about Australia's debt and how we're going to manage the budget, only the Coalition is."

Net debt has doubled since the Coalition took office 2013.

"That's because of the structural issues put into the budget by the Labor Government," Mr Shearman responded.

"It has taken us six years to get Australia's budget back under control because of the structural budget issues put in the Labor government."

He hopes Ipswich residents will consider the Coalition when casting their vote.

"They will get honesty from me, they will always have access to me," he said. "I always say if you take the time to come and speak to me I'll give you the time to listen to what you've got to say; I'll never shrug anyone off."

The candidate who lives at The Gap said, if elected, the "100 per cent commitment is that I'll move out here".

Mr Shearman said the government was in a better position to lower power prices because it did not have Labor's 50 per cent renewable energy target.

"We can transition from coal-fired power to renewable in a responsible way," he said.