Enchanting business creates wedding magic

WHEN planning a wedding, some brides can become overwhelmed at choosing all those little things that make up the big day.

But that's where Rebecca van Til can help. She recently opened her own business, Enchanted Weddings and Events Hire, in the Ipswich CBD.

Her showroom features canopies, backdrops, pews, tables, chairs, props and centrepieces that loved-up couples can hire for their ceremony and reception.

"Many people come in and they don't know where to start, so what we show them is ideas and options," Mrs van Til said.

"They might show me their favourite colour and I can show them things that will go with that.

"Everything in the store is for hire. And I can set that up for them, because the last thing some people want to do is to set everything up. We will also pack it all down again.

"There are also people who like to DIY, and that's OK too."

Moving into the wedding industry was a big change for the Lowood mum, who formerly worked in Brisbane as a bookkeeper.

"I was getting up at 4.30am in the morning and travelling into Brisbane," she said.

"The job really stressed me out.

"I enjoy helping people, they are all really happy because they are celebrating something special."

Recent engagements and upcoming marriages in her own family also prompted her career change.

"We have five kids, with one daughter planning a wedding for 250 people, and it got me thinking about how much I enjoyed planning," Mrs van Til said.

She likes to stay up to date with trends by using local suppliers and sourcing ideas online.

"I do work in with local people. Anything I source for the business, I always try local first," she said.

"I feel it is important to work together and support each other.

"I am also constantly researching trends on the internet. I like to save a lot of things from Pinterest, and my friends send through things they like as well."

If you are looking at taking the next step in your relationship, Mrs van Til can also help with styling your proposal.

"I haven't done a proposal yet, but I am excited to," she said.

"It's lovely helping people plan one of their most memorable days of their life.

"When The Queensland Times ran the wedding spread recently, it was lovely to see so many brides I recognised and knowing I had done some of those weddings."

Mrs van Til is also available for corporate events, school formals and children's parties.

"We recently did all the balloons for the Lowood School formal," she said."

Enchanted Weddings and Events Hire is located at Shop 5 and 6, 78 Brisbane St, Ipswich, by appointment only.

For help surprising the love of your life, or inspiration to style your wedding ceremony and reception, phone Mrs van Til on 0481 268 884 or log on to www.enchantedweddings.net.au.