Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables.
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables. Georgia Simpson
News

Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

Georgia Simpson
by
4th Feb 2019 2:04 PM

ABOUT 20 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables are scheduled for delivery at Coles Cannonvale this afternoon.

The fresh fruit and vegetable aisle at the store has been looking sparse since Saturday, after food trucks have been unable to deliver food, due to the flooding in Townsville.

A delivery of 20 pallets has been organised from Brisbane, with enough fresh produce to last the Cannonvale store for the remainder of the week, with an increase in staples like bread and milk.

Previously, the trucks have been exiting Townsville and coming down to the Whitsundays from the west, but as the flooding has worsened, all deliveries from Townsville have been halted.

Woolworths are also expected to receive a delivery to replenish fresh fruit and vegetable stocks within the next 24 hours.

For those with a fondness for brussels sprouts; there is stock left at Coles Cannonvale.

coles cannonvale editors picks fresh produce whitsundays woolworths
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Working on the front line with Ipswich's paramedics

    premium_icon Working on the front line with Ipswich's paramedics

    News Within a matter of minutes, his day can change drastically.

    Judge 'takes chance' on meth user, says future in his hands

    premium_icon Judge 'takes chance' on meth user, says future in his hands

    Crime He had put on weight, indicating that he was not using ice

    • 4th Feb 2019 5:51 PM
    What banking report means for home buyers

    premium_icon What banking report means for home buyers

    Property Every second mortgage in Australia goes through a broker

    • 4th Feb 2019 5:28 PM
    'I was that mum with a crying baby, tired, emotional'

    premium_icon 'I was that mum with a crying baby, tired, emotional'

    News Breast feeding councillor admits it wasn't always easy