Empowering parents and teens online

THE world of social media and teens can be scary territory for many parents and now one event is hoping to change that.

Hosted by Orion Springfield Central, the Before You Hit Send: An online SOS for parents + teens event will discuss everything from Snapchat, naked selfies to phone security settings.

Brisbane presenter/producer duo Those Two Girls' Lise Carlaw and Sarah Wills, along with author Rebecca Sparrow will bring their show to Springfield next month and said they hoped it would empower both parents and children to stay safe online.

"The whole thing will be very conversational and non-judgemental," Ms Wills said.

"We want people to see it as a conversation starter where they can raise any questions they may have around social media," she said.

"Bec is the social media expert on the front-line of what teens are doing and will talk about issues around consent and knowing what to do if things go wrong," Ms Carlaw said.

Hosts of Brisbane's HIT105 weekend breakfast show, Ms Mills and Ms Carlaw said the event came about over a lunch with friend Ms Sparrow who at the time was writing about teen online behaviour and social media.

It sparked a conversation between the three women who recognised that if they were asking questions, it was highly likely other parents and caregivers were doing the same thing.

"There are so many people who this event has struck a chord for because this is the first generation of parents dealing with this issue," Ms Carlaw said.

"We were talking about online behaviour in our households and we're educated women, yet we still had so many questions, so we thought there would have to be heaps of other people out there feeling the same way.

Those Two Girls' Lise Carlaw and Sarah Wills will host author Rebecca Sparrow in the Before You Hit Send: An online SOS for parents + teens event next month at Orion Springfield Central.

"My favourite thing Bec says is that the moment you give your kids access to a device, your workload goes up so many notches because you have to be really across their internet usage," Ms Hills said.

"This show starts conversations on the way home and parents realise they have to band together with other parents so their kids don't feel like they're missing out or being punished if they have limited access.

"It takes a village."

Orion Springfield Central marketing manager, Yasmin Chrzescijanksi said the centre reached out to the ladies as it was a timely topic and one that would no doubt have an impact on many Springfield families.

"It seems that every week there is a new story about the effects of social media use on our children or a new social media platform that is taking over the world and the gap in knowledge between children and their parents is increasing," Mrs Chrzescijanksi said.

"This event presents an opportunity for parents to open up the lines of communication with their tweens and/or teens and arm themselves with helpful knowledge to steer a safe and enjoyable passage through the murky waters of social media.

"Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going to Mummy's Wish to assist in providing services to Mums with Cancer."

Before You Hit Send: An online SOS for parents + teens event will be held on June 15th at Orion Springfield Central.

For more information visit: http://www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/Events/Mums---Co(1)/