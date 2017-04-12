29°
News

Empowering girls in regional communities

Myjanne Jensen
| 12th Apr 2017 10:25 AM
Dr Lindy Orwin was selected as a finalist in the Regional Australia Institute Lightbulb Moments Competition.
Dr Lindy Orwin was selected as a finalist in the Regional Australia Institute Lightbulb Moments Competition.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PROVIDING girls in regional areas with greater STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and entrepreneurship opportunities might soon be a reality thanks to a USQ researcher's "bright idea".

Dr Lindy Orwin, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow (STEAM Education with Remote Access Technology), has been selected as a finalist in the Regional Australia Institute (RAI) Lightbulb Moments Competition.　

The Lightbulb Moments campaign aims to support locals with a project or an idea that has the potential to make a big difference to their community or economy.

Dr Orwin's project is to form the Australian Girls ESTEAMME (Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, Maths and Maker Education) Collaborative. The national organisation will bring together initiatives and services across Australia that are committed to informing and encouraging girls to pursue careers in ESTEAMME.

"We've heard for a few years now how important STEM skills are, yet girls are under-represented in almost all these fields at all levels of education and in the workforce," Dr Orwin said.

"It has been my dream to start an organisation for sharing exemplary practice and resources in engaging girls and retaining their interest in STEM."

Dr Orwin said she was thrilled to be selected as one of 10 finalists, who each receive a project development and communications support package from RAI to help get their ideas going, as well as assistance from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

"Having access to their mentorship and support will give the project a sound foundation in the work to increase STEM and entrepreneurship opportunities for girls in rural and remote areas," she said.

"I look forward to creating opportunities to build the capacity of organisations to offer experiences for these girls. This will help them overcome the unique barriers they face, as well as capitalise on the unique opportunities they have."

The national winner of the Lightbulb Moments Competition will be announced in June and will receive its own television ad and an airtime support package from PRIME7.

For more information, visit www.regionalaustralia.org.au/home/prime7.

Topics:  dr lindy orwin lightbulb moments usq usq springfield

Premier in Scenic Rim to launch million dollar campaign

Premier in Scenic Rim to launch million dollar campaign

'I want the Commonwealth to match our contribution of up to $1 million for a 'Support Queensland'

'I need $4000 to save my dog's life'

Milo the pug needs your help to pay for life changing surgery.

Funds needed to help pay for life changing surgery for injured pug

Easter Sunday reform to leave bitter taste in diners' mouths

PRICE WATCH: Tim Hill and Eryn Gower stock up before Easter at Coles Riverlink.

Change from the religious to a public holiday will cost the public

Help us to honour Debbie's heroes

Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast.

Tell us what stories of heroism you encountered during the storm

Local Partners

MEASLES OUTBREAK: Is Ipswich affected?

FEARS of a measles epidemic are sweeping the state following an outbreak at a Central Queensland shopping centre.

How 'golden growler' can get you free beer for a full year

GENEROUS: Wade Curtis of Pumpyard Brewery and Bar with the 'Holy Grail' of beer - the Golden Growler.

Willy Wonka of Ipswich ale has brewed up a golden idea for patrons

Free movie night for Good Friday event

Phil Cutcliffe, John Nugent, Joel Holland, and Alice Macdonald at last year's Good Friday service event at Robelle Domain.

Springfield churches to hold family movie night at Robelle Domain

Free things to do in Ipswich these holidays

Queens Park, Ipswich

Free activities you can do this weekend

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan during a commitment ceremony on reality television show Married At First Sight.

It was a long process mental evaluations, criminal history checks

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

WALK TO BRASSALL SHOPPING CENTRE

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 259,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 SHOP/HOUSE $295K...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT

15 Neumann Place, Leichhardt 4305

House 4 2 2 $299,000

If you're looking to add to your investment portfolio here is one you can't miss with. Only a few years young & at the end of a quite cul de sac, it just makes...

PRICED TO SELL AT PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 REDUCED $345,000...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

OWNERS MOTIVATED..PRICED TO SELL!

257 Limestone Ridges Road, Peak Crossing 4306

4 2 6 REDUCED...

Located under an hour's drive west of Brisbane, this property is sure to impress those looking for a lifestyle change, consisting of 40 quality acres of good...

OWNER RELOCATING AND NEEDS THIS SOLD!

140 Kelly Road, Silverdale 4307

4 2 4 $549,000...

On the outskirts of Harrisville and Kalbar you will find this 26 acre property ideally located under an hour to Brisbane and Warwick and priced to sell! This...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 $227,000 Neg

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 SUBMIT OFFERS

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

Discover one of Ipswich's classic homes: Gainsborough

Houses of Ipswich

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!