Empowering boys through the arts

The Studio Springfield's Boys Perform Too Circus workshops encouraging community spirit and support for its male members.

IN A world where "man-ing up” is often encouraged, one Springfield performing arts centre is offering a safe space where boys can be boys.

The Studio Springfield held its first boys-only workshop over the weekend to help promote connection and interaction of its male members through circus and other performing arts activities.

A concept of former dance student, Jordan Lennon and his experience of bullying, The Studio Springfield Director, Danielle Lennon said the workshops were about bringing the boys together and creating awareness around challenges and issues for boys, both inside and outside the arts.

"Jordan is now training full-time with the New Zealand School of Dance and wanted to hold these workshops so he could offer something back to the male students at The Studio,” Mrs Lennon said.

"We had about 15 boys ranging from four to 16 years-old and even though we have a lot of boys enrolled at the studio, they don't always dance together, so this was a way of building that community spirit.”

"I think when Jordan started doing dance we were a lot smaller school and didn't have many boys around.

"He was severely bullied and it was the male teachers when this incident happened that got together and gave him some strategies with how to cope with what was going on.

"He didn't want any of the boys at the studio to go through that, so we are doing what we can to help in that area.”

The two-hour workshops are expected to occur once per term and Mrs Lennon said she hoped the things they learned would extend beyond the studio and into the community.

"The studio is really good for having a strong community and we wanted everyone to feel that, but more explicitly the boys so everyone knows each other,” Mrs Lennon said.

"Boys learn best through play, so they did juggling, plate spinning and globe walking, so there were lots of challenges within the two hours.

"There were also times they talked about bullying and ways of dealing with negative things at school, so it wasn't all just about the circus or dance.

"I think this will be a huge asset to the studio and the wider community.”

The Boys Perform Too Circus Workshop is on Sunday July 16 at 2-4pm at The Studio Springfield and is free for enrolled male members, $20 for non-members.

Visit The Studio Springfield for more information.