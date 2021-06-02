‘Employment generating centre’ proposed for city

Miller Family Enterprises Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council for a new industrial facility on a block of land in Redbank.

A NEW development is planned for a growing industrial hotspot just off the Ipswich Motorway which has welcomed some big guns over recent years.

Miller Family Enterprises Pty Ltd, which owns the land, has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council for a vacant block of land at 18 River Road in Redbank.

The application was signed off by director and Brisbane developer Kevin Miller.

Plans for the Redbank development.

It is seeking approval so the site on the southern side of River Road can be used for general industry, services/trade and business uses.

Industrial tenancies are planned for warehouses on the eastern side of the site, with a storage yard at the rear and an unmanned diesel stop on the western side.

It is proposed to have a 100,000 litre above-ground self bunded tank for the service station facility.

The diesel stop would “service the needs of the surrounding industrial development” according to the application.

“The proposed site is of sufficient size to incorporate associated areas of landscaping, car parking and manoeuvring to support the proposed activities on site,” the application notes.

“Surrounding land uses are predominantly industrial in nature.

“The site has a high level of accessibility.

“It is located approximately 200m walking distance from the pedestrian entry to the Redbank train station and within 700m of the Ipswich Motorway.”

The application states the proposed development “will provide for a valuable employment generating centre” in the area with the nearest residential area more than 100 metres away.

“The development provides a low rise and well landscaped design that seeks to minimise any adverse impacts to the subject sites surrounds,” the application notes.

“The proposal at hand does not involve any high volumes of heavy or articulated traffic and will not result in excess emissions or impacts to any sensitive land uses.”



A mining report submitted as part of the application notes two main coal seams of “economic interest” under the site come to the surface along the bank of the Brisbane River to the west of the site.

“These were known as the Redbank Seams, which dip at increasing depth towards the site,” it states.

“The site is not undermined by the historical mines nearby the site.”

In recent years, Rheinmetall established its Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence and Australia Post built a huge parcel facility in Redbank.

