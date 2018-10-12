Father farewelled after Alva Beach stabbing

Funeral of Corey Christensen at the Ayr Surf Lifesaving Club, Alva Beach. Friends and family carry the coffin of Corey Christensen. Picture: Zak Simmonds

HUNDREDS gathered to farewell a father-of-three who lost his life in the tragic double stabbing that rocked a small North Queensland community.

Corey Christensen's funeral service was held on Friday morning at the Ayr Surf Lifesaving Club in Alva Beach, directly across the road from his family home and not far from where he died.

Mr Christensen was remembered as a loving father, husband, son, brother, cousin, friend and Brisbane Broncos fan.

Corey Christensen was remembered as a Brisbane Broncos fan. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The service was a celebration of life with both tears and laughter for the 37-year-old who was fatally stabbed in the early hours of October 1.

Mr Christensen leaves behind his wife Jaye and their three young sons.

Brett Micola helped deliver the eulogy, portraying Mr Christensen as a fun loving character with a passion for family, fishing and footy.

"Corey was the type of person that if anyone needed a hand he would help," he said.

"If you met him for the first time you would instantly like him, he had a gentle nature and never was one for confrontation.

"I'm sure without a doubt his greatest achievements were his three sons - without Jaye this was not possible, they were a great team."

Family and friends of Corey Christensen arrive at the funeral at the Ayr Surf Lifesaving Club. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Mr Micola said second only to his love of family was his passion for the Brisbane Broncos, so much so that people were encouraged to wear Broncos clothing to the service.

Items of significance were placed on or near his coffin, which was draped in a Brisbane Broncos flag.

Cricket gear, his personalised licence plates, a hard hat and a bottle of Bundaberg Rum were among the other items.

The celebration of Mr Christensen's life culminated in a round of applause as the pall bearers carried the coffin to the hearse.