'Emotional meltdown' blamed for brollies, gold chains theft

OPPORTUNISTIC thief Antonio Spiteri grabbed a bag of umbrellas and two gold chains when he came across a parked Ford Territory.

He opened the vehicle's door and took the wet weather gear.

An Ipswich court heard Spiteri's offending arose after four years with an unblemished record.

The court heard Spiteri had "an emotional meltdown" and started drinking.

Antonio Carmel Spiteri, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing at Redbank Plains on March 28; and two counts of unlawful entry of a vehicle at night to commit a crime.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Dan Swanson said the Ford Territory was parked in a driveway on the night of the offence.

Two witnesses told police Spiteri returned home at 9pm with items of property that did not belong to him.

This included a female's handbag and umbrellas.

Spiteri was alleged to have been evasive when questioned about the items.

One person took a look inside the handbag and found a purse, with items inside identifying a nearby address.

A female told officers at the house she'd left the items in her vehicle and then later discovered a door ajar.

Items reported missing were two gold chains, a set of earrings, a bag with umbrellas, $270 cash, and Indonesian currency from a Bali trip worth $10.

Spiteri was seen by police to be wearing one of the stolen gold chains.

The missing bag with umbrellas was found in his garage.

Sgt Swanson said police sought $659 restitution for one gold chain that was not recovered.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough Spiteri accumulated four to five pages of criminal history between 2013-2015 but had since kept out of trouble.

"He does not recall a great deal about his offending. He had an emotional breakdown and had been drinking heavily," Mr Fairclough said.

"It was unsophisticated, opportunistic offending."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted Spiteri had largely stayed out of trouble since 2015.

"A shame that this has come back to mar this history, due to a state of intoxication at the time," she said.

Ms MacCallum sentenced Spiteri to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service work.