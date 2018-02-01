Emotional farewell for Villa Maria residents

NEW BEGNNING: Villa Maria residents Beryl Clayton and Amy Britton farewell the chapel before moving to the new facility.

BERYL Clayton and Amy Britton are preparing to move house.

The pensioners are among 40 residents who will soon begin settling into their new home at Eastern Heights.

Only 14 months after it began, construction has ended at the $15 million, 100-room Catholic Healthcare aged care home.

The new facility will replace the ageing Villa Maria in the Ipswich CBD that opened in 1952.

It has been an emotional week for the residents.

Beryl said she regretted leaving the old chapel but was excited to move into the new, modern facility that features ducted air-conditioning in every room.

She said the new facilities would be a welcome change.

"It will be strange but I am sure it will be nice," Beryl said.

"They say the chapel over there is very nice too. I guess we'll just have to get used to it."

For the first time in Villa Maria's history men will be allowed as residents.

The centre also features dementia-specific care, an onsite cafe, hairdressing and beauty salon, and other spaces for all residents.

An official open day will be held on Saturday at 35 Robertson Road.