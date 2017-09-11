29°
Emotional farewell for Jets, Brothers rugby league stalwart

FAREWELL: Junior Togia, here with Hayley Picker and Luke Smith who organised a fundraiser earlier this year, died on September 5.
by Ashleigh Howarth

TEARS flowed inside the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church in Brassall as hundreds came together to celebrate the life of Wilson "Junior Togia” Hansell.

The rugby league great, who played for both Brothers and the Jets, passed away on September 5 after a short battle with motor neurone disease.

Motor neurone disease attacks a person's nerve cells and is currently incurable.

The disease confined Junior to a wheelchair and severely limited his movement and speech in the last few months of his life.

The impact Junior had on other people's lives was evident at his funeral on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of mourners filed into the church hall to pay their respects.

The crowd was so big, many had to stand at the back of the hall.

A sea of Wallabies jerseys could also be seen, which was a request made by the family.

Junior's brother spoke bravely at the funeral, describing him as a man who was "full of life”.

"Junior was a real people person... always trying to help someone out.”

"Everybody who knew him, loved him.

"Bro, I am going to miss your big smile.”

Junior leaves behind a wife and six children.

Topics:  ipswich rugby league motor neurone disease

Ipswich Queensland Times
