Emotional backlash over Angie’s decision

Angie Kent's final decision has collectively crushed a nation's heart.

It was handsome personal trainer Carlin Sterritt (who Angie had earlier described as a cavoodle) standing next to her at the end, with the bubbly reality star letting fireproofer Timm Hanly go despite describing him as her "soulmate".

Carlin - who had previously revealed he was already married - captured Angie’s heart in the end. Picture: Channel 10.

And while Angie and Carlin sealed their new relationship with a kiss in the scenic surrounds of Byron Bay, Australia, having fallen in love with quirky jokester Timm, was not happy about it at all.

This is exactly how we feel. Picture: Channel 10.

Throughout finale week - from Wednesday night's emotional rose ceremony that ended with "Aussie Dog Guy" Ryan Anderson's tearful departure, to the final emotional decision - Angie was riddled with fear about "making the wrong decision".

"I feel like my heart's broken into two," she said, torn between Timm, the man who made her laugh, and Carlin, the man who's "fought" for her from the beginning.

"I'm scared I'm gonna make the wrong decision," she continued to tell the camera.

In Australia's eyes, she did.

Us forever. Picture: Channel 10.

Here's how the nation reacted to Angie dumping our Bachelorette boyfriend:

Carlin has as much personality as a cardboard cutout. What a terrible choice. He’s Cleary putting it on. #BacheloretteAU — Scott Gumbleton (@scottgumbleton) November 14, 2019

this is a richie and nikki 2.0 #BacheloretteAU — m ☆ (@mikayla_sparrow) November 14, 2019

She took off Timm’s ring before seeing Carlin, i’m going to bed #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/mlsZnMe5z6 — peach iced tea (@honeybeeeee3) November 14, 2019

Good evening to everyone except Angie Kent for not choosing Timm #BacheloretteAU #putyoursunflowersoutfortimm — Hayley (@hayleywilk_) November 14, 2019

Somewhere right now Jamie is letting out a long scream and I for once am right there with him #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/3b7Btk5LOp — georgie madeleine (@xoxogeorgiegirl) November 14, 2019

how is she going to go to Byron and NOT pick Timm who looks like he was literally harvested from Byron Bay #bacheloretteau — cat (@yagirlcat1) November 14, 2019

Angie calling Timm her soul mate and dumpling him is really crushing. God who does that #BacheloretteAU — Dame Kittness (@SoftKittyWarm) November 14, 2019

Timm for the next bachelor please #BacheloretteAU — melissa (@fallinhs) November 14, 2019