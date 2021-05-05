Emma a racer to watch at historic Ipswich auto club

Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club teenager Emma Crase is thriving on her track challenges.

Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club teenager Emma Crase is thriving on her track challenges.

TRAVELLING regularly from Caboolture to compete in Ipswich highlights how important motorsport is to the Crase family.

However, it is teenager Emma who is helping keep the strong family traditions racing ahead at Willowbank.

Emma, 16, is a member of the Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club along with her dad Tim, grandfather Robert and uncle Michael.

The year 11 student is becoming a young driver to watch in only her second year of competition with the historic Ipswich club.

After finishing second in last year’s junior championships, Emma is now in the senior ranks against drivers and teams with bigger budgets and considerable more experience.

Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club racers Emma and Tim Crase travel regularly from Caboolture to compete at Willowbank.

Emma’s dad built her a new car - a RS Impreza with a bigger engine for this season - making her ineligible for junior competition. She is too young to compete in the women’s class.



However, moving into open racing, she finished a commendable 14th and leading junior out of 45 drivers at a recent club competition.

Despite her extra challenge as a teenager, Emma is lapping up the opportunity.

“She just loves it,’’ supportive mum Megan said.

“That’s her zen time behind the wheel . . . she gets in the zone and that’s when she actually feels better.

“It’s a stress release for her.’’



Yet to receive her road licence, Emma continues to impress on the Willowbank circuit.

“Going by her times, she always comes first or second with the ladies,’’ Megan said.

Tim, Robert and Michael also compete, enhancing the strong family connection. The Caboolture clan race at least once a month in Ipswich.

“They all go down and they compete against each other,’’ Megan said.

“It’s fun for Emma. She wants to go far with it.

“She’s very competitive naturally.’’



Megan welcomed any sponsorship assistance for Emma as she continues to develop her motorsport career.

HISTORIC CLUB: How the IWMAC began

The Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club is one of the oldest motorsport organisations in Queensland.

Racing started in 1959 with go-karting at the old Ipswich drive-in theatre site at Raceview.

The club has been hosting a range of events at the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct at Willowbank since the 1980s.

The IWMAC was the first group to use vacant land at the site, under a verbal agreement with the then Moreton Shire Council. The first lease was signed in 1975.

The track has autocross and sprint circuits to cater for club events and championships.

The next event is round 2 of the Open Sprint series on May 16.