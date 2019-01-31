Passenger fuming over ‘sad’ sandwich

The chicken sandwich a passenger from Dublin to Brisbane received on his Emirates flight.

AN Emirates passenger was left hungry after being served a Cajun chicken sandwich - with very little chicken inside.

Paul Carline was travelling from Dublin to Brisbane on the Emirates flight when he was served the disappointing sandwich.

The flyer shared a photo of his meal in a response to another passenger's disappointing meal.

"Not as bad as my Emirates food on a flight from Dublin to Brisbane," he wrote on Facebook.

In the picture, the label says it is "Cajun chicken and cheese" in a multi-seed roll.

However, the sandwich contained only a large square of cheese with a tiny piece of chicken in the middle.

Facebook users joined him in his shock over what was served.

The passenger flying from Dublin to Brisbane was less than impressed.

One said: "WTF is/was that? Looks like a couple of slices of mouldy cheese."

Another asked: "Where's the chicken?"

One Facebook user posted: "LOL that's just sad."

Paul replied to one person: " I wouldn't call this a meal. Wouldn't fill a hole in my tooth."

Some felt he was not telling the truth: "Looks like you took a big bite of the chicken, you liar."

The picture was in response to another passenger who was travelling with Jetstar earlier this month.

Howard Priestly was travelling from Bali to Perth when he paid $9 for an egg sandwich, according to The West Australian.

What was inside was a tiny piece of lettuce and a thin smearing of egg.

After complaining, he received a $50 voucher as compensation from the airline, who admitted it was "not up to the usual standard of service".

Earlier this month, a man posted about his disappointment in an egg sandwich served on a Jetstar flight.

A British passenger had the same problem while travelling from Bali to Perth on a Jetstar flight.

Nick Mosley paid the same amount for the egg sandwich, only to find it lacking in filling.

He tweeted: "I must say @JetstarAirways have a cheek charging $9 for sandwiches … without any fillings …"

In 2018, one Qantas frequent flyer was left unimpressed when they were handed a very sad looking sandwich on a flight from Melbourne to Brisbane.

Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers' Association federal secretary Steve Purvinas tweeted a picture of the sandwich but it's unclear whether he, or someone he knows, was served it.

The picture shows one half of the sandwich with a tiny, fatty bit of beef and some garnish. It said it was a roast beef and horseradish sandwich.

The post prompted a flood of comments from people who could not believe what had been served up.

Qantas says that it understands why the customer was disappointed. Source: Supplied

Mr Purvinas suggested it was a sign the airline's cutbacks had gone too far.

"They are short of pilots, engineers, flight attendants, baggage handlers and sandwich makers. More managers than ever though," he wrote.

"This half-arsed sandwich appears to be quite common. I'm following the pages and comments of frequent flyers and many of them agree.

"My comments being made in the hope that the airline rectifies the issues. My direct approaches have fallen on deaf ears."

News.com.au has contacted Emirates for comment.