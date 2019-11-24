Emily takes first steps in blood cancer battle

14-year-old Emily Smith begins her battle against blood cancer. Sherrie and her daughter Emily Smith. Photo: Cordell Richardson

WHEN 14-year-old Emily Smith’s face started to swell, she had no idea it would lead to finding a mass in her chest.

“Two weeks ago, we went from healthy teenager to ‘oh my god, what just happened?”

Emily’s mother Sherrie Smith said it started with a cough.

“We thought she was getting sick or something. Then she showed me her vein in her neck and said that it feels big.

“Then a couple of days later her neck started puffing up. We went to the doctor and the doctor said it looked like a soft tissue infection, so they put us on some antibiotics.”

By the next day not even Emily’s collarbones were visible.

Her mum took her back to the doctor who sent them to the hospital.

“It was at the hospital they did a chest x-ray because she was struggling to breathe and they found quite a large mass on the right side of her chest,” Ms Smith said.

“The mass was cutting off her bloody supply and her main vein back to her heart was half the size that it should be and that’s why she was breathless.”

The Springfield teenager was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a blood cancer that begins in the white blood cells called lymphocytes. It is one of the two main groups of lymphoma.

Emily’s cancer is yet to be staged.

“They started her on steroids straight away and that brought the mass down incredibly,” Ms Smith said.

Emily started chemo just over a week ago and said it hadn’t been easy.

Mum, Sherrie said it was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do in her life.

“Fingers crossed we don’t have to have radiation, but it could happen,” she said.

Sherrie is a single mum of five who was to sit her last university exam the day Emily was diagnosed.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page in an attempt to keep the family on their feet.

“I have some really good friends, and the community has been amazing. Even my gym at Soul Fit, they put a fundraiser on for Emily on Saturday,” Ms Smith said.

“All the businesses in town put in something so they could auction them off as well. We’re just really overwhelmed about just how everyone pulls together in times like this.”