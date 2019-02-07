Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emiliano Sala’s plane was supposed to have a different pilot.
Emiliano Sala’s plane was supposed to have a different pilot.
Soccer

Body recovered from footballer’s crashed plane

by Staff Writer
7th Feb 2019 10:21 AM

A body seen in the wreckage of the plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been successfully recovered.

The small plane carrying Cardiff City striker Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, was found off the coast of Alderney in the English Channel on Sunday.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said robot subs were used in "challenging conditions" to pull the body out of the water "in as dignified a way as possible", The Sun reports.

It has not yet been revealed whether the body was the Argentinian footballer or British pilot.

More to come

More Stories

body recovered editors picks emiliano sala football plane wreckage

Top Stories

    'Every time my girl goes to that pool she gets crook'

    premium_icon 'Every time my girl goes to that pool she gets crook'

    News 'Yuck, disgusting, human soup' readers sickened by reports

    • 7th Feb 2019 10:21 AM
    'Chase the bastards': Advice to tradies to stop rip-offs

    premium_icon 'Chase the bastards': Advice to tradies to stop rip-offs

    Business Toughness the trick to secure pay

    • 7th Feb 2019 10:13 AM
    Three simple ways to save yourself a $313 fine

    premium_icon Three simple ways to save yourself a $313 fine

    News 'When the lights went on the police car behind me, I was stumped.'