Emergency workers flock to buy in estate in booming area

IF there’s any kind of emergency, residents of an Ipswich estate in hot demand know they will be in safe hands.

More than quarter of those who have bought at the Hayfield development in booming Ripley are health workers and first responders.

There are 894 lots planned in total by developer Goldfields.

Stages one to four have sold out but 14 more lots went on the market last weekend.

Goldfields says it focus on providing green space and walking tracks are a big pull with a 4.1km circuit through its ‘untouched’ centrepiece of bushland called The Greenwood.

Schools, a childcare facility and commercial and retail spaces also form part of the community masterplan.

Sales manager Dianna James said more than a quarter of the estate’s residents are police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, paramedics, pilots, sailors or soldiers.

“Hayfield’s focus on the great outdoors, natural living, fitness and wellbeing is a very strong selling point for these types of buyers,” she said.

“Not only does the Hayfield lifestyle promote physical and mental wellbeing, but its location and natural beauty offer a sanctuary to escape the hustle and bustle of the frontline.”

Nurse Demika said lifestyle and location were the major reasons why she purchased her first home in the development with firefighter fiance Jonathon.

He is stationed at nearby RAAF Base Amberley.

“Jonathon and I were really impressed with all the features at Hayfield, including its large network of walking tracks and The Greenwood, and the fact that they are all geared around an outdoorsy lifestyle and making the most of the region’s amazing natural environment,” Demika said.

“Both of our jobs can be both emotionally challenging, so we really wanted to make sure we bought in a quiet, laid-back community where we could have our own space to recharge between shifts and at the same time get out and pursue our mutual love of the great outdoors.

“The free front garden landscaping offer was a big drawcard for me and the large lot sizes and generous frontage meant Jonathon could get his boat, which was an absolute deal-breaker for him.”

