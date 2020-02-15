Menu
Parts of the Darling and Southern Downs have experienced heavy rainfall. Source:Supplied
News

EMERGENCY: Attempts to repair hole in 430ML dam fail

Kerri Moore
by
14th Feb 2020 11:30 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2020 6:11 AM

SOUTHERN Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said water is gushing from a 3.5m hole in a large Talgai irrigation dam expected to fail through the night. 
Cr Dobie said the property owner at the Bolzan quarry contacted emergency services at 5pm yesterday after noticing the 430ML dam was starting to fail. 

Subsequent attempts to repair the dam were unsuccessful and evacuation orders were issued to surrounding properties, with 5000 text messages issued to those in affected and surrounding areas. 

Cr Dobie said emergency services developed a "polygon" to identify the path the water would take if the dam wall were to burst and how many properties would be impacted. 

"We were asked to issue the emergency alert at about 10pm to notify about 250 properties that are downstream of Dalrymple Creek," Cr Dobie said. 
"The issue here is Dalrymple Creek is already in flood, the ground is wet and it's dark."

 Cr Dobie stressed that at this time the dam had not completely failed and an engineer from Toowoomba would assess the damage at first light. 

She said if the water continued to be released at such a volume and strain on the wall reduced, it could prevent it failing completely.  

"With the water going out at the capacity it was earlier, if it continues like that, a good percentage of water may be gone by light," she said. 

"If it breaks, it will come and spread 200m wide - 100m each side of Dalrymple Creek." 

Cr Dobie said there was no threat to anyone outside the areas between Talgai West Rd and Dalrymple Creek Rd, Talgai. 

"The land is really flat so the water will just go out over that land and by the time it has got a bit downstream, it will have dissipated," she said. 

"I have confidence in the people who live there. This is their land, they know what happens and they will do the right thing and know where to go." 

The cause of the failure is not yet confirmed but it's suggested its being filled so quickly after a long period of drought could have been a factor. 

Roads have been blocked either side of Dalrymple Creek. 

In an emergency, call triple-0.

 

 

 

An Emergency Alert has been issued by the Southern Downs Regional Council to residents in part of Talgai.

The Bolzan Quarry Dam is expected to fail. Dam failure will result in dangerous downstream flooding in low lying areas between Talgai West Road and Dalrymple Creek Road, Talgai.

Residents need to act to protect life, leave now and move to higher ground.

Those evacuating have been urged to leave immediately and stay with family and friends in a safe area. An evacuation centre is also open at Warwick Christian College, 70 Horsman Road, Warwick. 

Earlier firefighting and SES crews were at the dam earlier tonight to try and patch up the leak.

However the dam burst again, resulting in more crews and senior officers attending the scene to deal with the flow of water.

Anyone in an emergency situation should call triple-0 immediately. 

