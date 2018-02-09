Menu
Man hit and trapped underneath tram

by ANDREW POTTS

A 21-year-old man has been hit by a tram and trapped underneath the vehicle in an early morning emergency.

The tram and man collided on the tramline in Main Beach at 5.02am at the corner of Admiralty Drive and Gold Coast Highway.
 


Ambulance media officers told the Bulletin the man was trapped under the tram by his leg but was conscious and breathing.

A man hit by a tram in Surfers Paradise this morning: Picture — Andrew Potts
A man hit by a tram in Surfers Paradise this morning: Picture — Andrew Potts

He was freed before 6am and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

High acuity response unit, critical care paramedic Michael Kerr said the man was in a serious but stable condition.

Trams were suspended in both directions Picture — Andrew Potts
Trams were suspended in both directions Picture — Andrew Potts

"QAS were dispatched to a 21-year-old man who was found underneath the G-link tram service. He was actually entrapped under the tram for a significant period of time," he said.

"Both Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Rescue and police attended the scenes as well as the council tram link services.

"The major problem was the patient had critical injuries as well as being entrapped by his lower legs and abdomen under the trams."

 

Mr Kerr said it took some time for the man to be freed.

The incident happened just after 5am Picture — Andrew Potts
The incident happened just after 5am Picture — Andrew Potts

"This required him to be stabilised on-scene and for the delicate extrication process to unfold from there," he said.

"It was quite a long, detailed extrication as you can imagine. It required QFR's heavy lifting equipment which is an air mattress which lifted the tram off the patient.

"He is in a serious but stable condition with injuries to his lower legs."

 

A large number of emergency services attended the incident and trams remain suspended in both directions.

More to come

The man was conscious and breathing after the incident — Andrew Potts
The man was conscious and breathing after the incident — Andrew Potts

