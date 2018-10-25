Menu
News

Woman critically injured in 'significant' highway crash

Emma Clarke
by
25th Oct 2018 9:39 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: One lane of the Warrego Hwy is closed east-bound following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.

One person, a man in his 40s, has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition while a woman is critical.

Emergency services are still on scene.

UPDATE 10AM: One person is in hospital following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.

The crash happened on the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Niemeyer Rd just after 9am.

The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a "significant" two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.

The crash happened on the intersection of the highway and Neimeyer Rd just after 9am.

Drivers should avoid the area.

crash qas qps traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

