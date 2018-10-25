Woman critically injured in 'significant' highway crash
UPDATE 10.30AM: One lane of the Warrego Hwy is closed east-bound following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.
One person, a man in his 40s, has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition while a woman is critical.
Emergency services are still on scene.
UPDATE 10AM: One person is in hospital following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.
The crash happened on the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Niemeyer Rd just after 9am.
The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt injuries.
INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a "significant" two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.
The crash happened on the intersection of the highway and Neimeyer Rd just after 9am.
Drivers should avoid the area.
#HattonVale - Paramedics are on the scene of a significant two-vehicle crash that has occurred on the Warrego Hwy at Niemeyer Rd at 9.05am. pic.twitter.com/xVAkHlsFlh— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 24, 2018