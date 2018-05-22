Two people injured in early morning crash

UPDATE: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Wivenhoe Pocket early this morning.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions with spinal precautions and back and shoulder pain after a crash on Brisbane Valley Highway and Wivenhoe Pocket Rd.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two-vehicle traffic crash at Wivenhoe Pocket this morning.

The crash happened on Brisbane Valley Highway and Wivenhoe Pocket Rd just after 6.30am.

Two patients are being assessed.

It's the third crash emergency services were called to in the Ipswich area since last night.

A male patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following a motorcycle incident on Explorers Walk at Wacol just after 10pm.

QAS treated a male motorcyclist at the scene after he fell from his bike.

The patient sustained a hand injury and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A second male patient in his 40s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following a reported single-vehicle incident on Ipswich Boonah Rd at Purga at about 7.30pm.