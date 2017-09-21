Toowoomba Range reopens after car rollover

Camera captures traffic congestion on the Range. Department of Main Roads and Tra

UPDATE: The Toowoomba Range has been reopened to traffic after a car rolled on the down section.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the range had reopened after about a 20-minute closure.

Just after 11am emergency services were called to the rollover.

The spokeswoman said the Range was closed because the car was leaking fuel, which needed to be cleaned from the road.

Police said there was also a truck involved in the crash and officers were now seeking that truck and its driver.

The 19-year-old female driver and her 49-year-old and 61-year-old female passengers were not seriously injured.

Initially reported as a two-vehicle crash, emergency services discovered only one car had been involved.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the occupant of the car was already out of the vehicle and being treated by paramedics.

Although the crash occurred on the down section of the Range, the highway has been temporarily closed in both directions and is causing traffic delays.

EARLIER 11.15AM: Emergency services are rushing to a two-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Range.

The incident between a car and a truck was reported about 11.10am.

Initial reports suggest the car has run into the truck on the down section of the range.

No one is reportedly trapped inside either vehicle.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.