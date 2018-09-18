Menu
Emergency services on the scene of a crash on the Toowoomba Range on September 18 2018.
Breaking

Five people assessed at scene of Toowoomba Range crash

Tara Miko
by
18th Sep 2018 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

UPDATE: Paramedics are assessing five people at the scene of a crash on the Toowoomba Range.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the down-section of the Warrego Highway about 11.05am.

Traffic has built up following a crash on the Toowoomba Range on September 18 2018.
Queensland Ambulance paramedics reported five people were being assessed at the scene which is impacting traffic flows.

One lane is closed while traffic is being diverted on the right-hand lane head east.

INITIAL: MOTORISTS are being urged to take care around the scene of a traffic crash on the Toowoomba Range.

One lane of the down-section of the Warrego Highway at Redwood appears blocked after two cars collided about 11.05am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics are on scene of the incident.

Traffic cameras show motorists are able to drive around the crash but at reduced speeds.

West-bound lanes, or the up-section, of the Range are not impacted.

Toowoomba Chronicle

