Emergency services rush to Riverlink blaze overnight

A BLAZE in Riverlink Shopping Centre's food court had emergency services rushing to the shopping precinct at about 10pm last night.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the blaze which began at 9.45pm in the food court, according to a spokesperson.

"We sent four crews, the first crew arrived at 9.57pm," they said.

The crews located a fire, extinguished it while Queensland Police evacuated the centre.

"We had firefighters in breathing apparatuses clearing the area," the spokesperson said.

No one was hospitalised after the incident.

More to come...