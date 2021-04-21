Menu
Emergency services have responded to a reported gas leak at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
Emergency services have responded to a reported gas leak at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
Emergency services rush to gas leak at shopping centre

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Apr 2021 1:30 PM
EMERGENCY services have responded to a reported gas leak at a major Ipswich shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Early reports suggest a gas pipe has been struck by a digger on site with one person currently being treated for burns.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a gas inspector was on the way.

“We’re not doing atmospheric monitoring at the moment,” she said.

“It looks like a digger has hit a gas line.”

Police are also on the scene with the call being received about 12.40pm.

“It looks like a gas pipe has been struck by a digger,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

“The gas is isolated.

“A security guard may be being treated.”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient is being treated at the scene for burns sustained from a radiator.

Paramedics have only just arrived on scene.

The patient is believed to be a woman in her 30s.

