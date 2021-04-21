Emergency services rush to gas leak at shopping centre
EMERGENCY services have responded to a reported gas leak at a major Ipswich shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Early reports suggest a gas pipe has been struck by a digger on site with one person currently being treated for burns.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a gas inspector was on the way.
“We’re not doing atmospheric monitoring at the moment,” she said.
“It looks like a digger has hit a gas line.”
Police are also on the scene with the call being received about 12.40pm.
“It looks like a gas pipe has been struck by a digger,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.
“The gas is isolated.
“A security guard may be being treated.”
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient is being treated at the scene for burns sustained from a radiator.
Paramedics have only just arrived on scene.
The patient is believed to be a woman in her 30s.
DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards
Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.