Single-vehicle crash on Barcoo Drive, Plainland.
News

Emergency services rush to crash in residential estate

Lachlan Mcivor
12th May 2021 6:40 PM
EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a crash on wet roads in a residential estate in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday evening.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the single-vehicle accident on Barcoo Drive in the Plainland Crossing estate.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a vehicle lost control at 5.10pm and crashed into a cement median strip.

The crash caused cars to pile up on the road with the only entrance into the estate blocked.

“It doesn’t look like there’s any injuries at this stage,” he said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single occupant of the car was in the hands of paramedics.

Two QFES crews arrived at 5.40pm and left at 6.20pm.

“We were there making the scene safe and had to clean up an oil spill,” she said.

