Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSE CALL: Train collided with a car on the Southern Downs this morning.
CLOSE CALL: Train collided with a car on the Southern Downs this morning. Jessica Paul
Breaking

Train and car collide in crash on the Southern Downs

Bianca Hrovat
Jessica Paul
by , and Bianca Hrovat
1st May 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAIN collided with a car at a crossing in Toolburra on the Southern Downs this morning.

The train appears to have hit the bonnet of the silver Toyota Camry as it attempted to drive through a level crossing at the Evans St and Warwick Allora Rd intersection at around 11.05am.

According to Senior Constable Greg Naoum the lights at the crossing were fully operational and the crash appears to have been due to driver error. 

The car contained one male driver and one female passenger, both of whom sustained minor injuries and have been transported to Warwick Hospital. 

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance service said the paid, in their 60s, were in a stable condition. 

A third patient from the train was assessed, but did not require further treatment.

Cst Naoum said the train drivers were "fine, but shaken up."

There is no evidence of damage to the train or of derailment, according to the QPS spokeswoman. 

Further information to come. 

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Defeated Bundamba candidate to return for October election

        premium_icon Defeated Bundamba candidate to return for October election

        News One Nation's Bundamba candidate has thrown her hat in the ring again for the upcoming October state elections.

        • 1st May 2020 12:03 PM
        Historical site’s big revamp during lockdown

        Historical site’s big revamp during lockdown

        Community Laidley Pioneer Village volunteers are busy preparing for a refurbished, restored...

        Man injured in hwy truck rollover

        premium_icon Man injured in hwy truck rollover

        News A man was taken to hospital after a truck rolled on the Warrego Hwy

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days