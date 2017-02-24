UPDATE: Man taken from JBS to hospital with serious injuries

UPDATE:

A MAN has been taken to the PA Hospital in Brisbane with serious injuries following an incident at JBS Dinmore this morning.

The matter is being investigated by police, however, is not being treated as suspicious.

No more information is available.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have surrounded JBS Dinmore meatworks following reports of an injury.

Police confirmed they were called to the plant to perform a search about 9.45am.

The QT understands the incident involves one person with potential injuries, however, Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Police were unable to release any further details at this point.

There is no threat to the public, police said.