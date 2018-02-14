Teen shot on suburban Ipswich street

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

UPDATE: A teenage boy is in hospital in a serious but stable condition after a shooting in Springfield this afternoon.

Police report he was shot after a confrontation with police at a private residence on Danube St shortly after 2.30pm.

It is believed he was shot in the upper body after allegedly lunging at police with a knife.

Police say it is unclear at this time as to how many shots were fired and an investigation is underway.

The boy, who is believed to be 16, was conscious during his transport to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.

Residents reported hearing loud sirens as police swarmed on the Springfield property.

Ethan Hann said it was not something he expected to happen in the street.

"It's odd, out of the blue," he said.

Pat Teomatavui rushed home from work after his wife witnessed a commotion in the area.

"My wife heard a helicopter and police sirens," he said. "She rang me and said something was happening.

"You never hear of anything like that happening in the neighbourhood."

An investigation of the incident will be conducted by the Ethical Standards Command.

No further information is available at this time.

Police shooting at Springfield:

UPDATE: A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was shot twice in the stomach by police at Springfield Lakes, after allegedly lunging at officers with a knife. @ABernhardt9 #9News pic.twitter.com/KpcVwLmbKp — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 14, 2018

A person has sustained a gun shot at Danube Street in Springfield. There is no further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/8yWCZM3XbM — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 14, 2018

Police have shot a 16-year-old boy near Ipswich this afternoon. He allegedly lunged at them with a knife and multiple shots were fired, injuring him. This took place at Danube Crescent at Springfield about 2.30pm. @couriermail — Chris Clarke (@chrisclarkenews) February 14, 2018