Teen shot on suburban Ipswich street

Emma Clarke
Hayden Johnson
by and

UPDATE: A teenage boy is in hospital in a serious but stable condition after a shooting in Springfield this afternoon.

Police report he was shot after a confrontation with police at a private residence on Danube St shortly after 2.30pm.

It is believed he was shot in the upper body after allegedly lunging at police with a knife.

Police say it is unclear at this time as to how many shots were fired and an investigation is underway.

The boy, who is believed to be 16, was conscious during his transport to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening. 

Residents reported hearing loud sirens as police swarmed on the Springfield property.

Ethan Hann said it was not something he expected to happen in the street. 

"It's odd, out of the blue," he said.

Pat Teomatavui rushed home from work after his wife witnessed a commotion in the area.

"My wife heard a helicopter and police sirens," he said. "She rang me and said something was happening.

"You never hear of anything like that happening in the neighbourhood."

An investigation of the incident will be conducted by the Ethical Standards Command.

No further information is available at this time.

 

 

 

 

Police at the scene of a shooting in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.
