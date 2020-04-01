Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews attended the scene of a oil spill on the Centenary Highway.
Fire crews attended the scene of a oil spill on the Centenary Highway.
News

Emergency services respond to oil spill on busy highway

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
1st Apr 2020 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to an incident on the Centenary Highway this afternoon where a truck spilt oil over the road.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Mount Juillerat Dr and the Centenary Highway at White Rocks shortly before 3pm.

Fire crews arrived at 2.55pm and made the area safe before leaving the scene at 3.20pm.

Police were also called in to conduct traffic control, letting cars through slowly.

A police spokesperson said a “truck had punctured its wheel and spilt fuel on the road”.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The spill has now been cleaned up and traffic is flowing normally.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Private schools work with parents to ease financial stress

        premium_icon Private schools work with parents to ease financial stress

        Education ‘We recognise that during times such as these, it is important for students to have certainty around their schooling’.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        FIRE: Crews on scene at vegetation fire in Somerset

        premium_icon FIRE: Crews on scene at vegetation fire in Somerset

        News Crews have arrived on scene at a reported vegetation fire in the Somerset region

        Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        premium_icon Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        News Decision was made “to help stop the spread of coronavirus”