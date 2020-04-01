Emergency services respond to oil spill on busy highway

Fire crews attended the scene of a oil spill on the Centenary Highway.

EMERGENCY services were called to an incident on the Centenary Highway this afternoon where a truck spilt oil over the road.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Mount Juillerat Dr and the Centenary Highway at White Rocks shortly before 3pm.

Fire crews arrived at 2.55pm and made the area safe before leaving the scene at 3.20pm.

Police were also called in to conduct traffic control, letting cars through slowly.

A police spokesperson said a “truck had punctured its wheel and spilt fuel on the road”.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The spill has now been cleaned up and traffic is flowing normally.