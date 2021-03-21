Car crashes three metres off bridge

Crews from QAS were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash after a car fell off a bridge.

The single-vehicle crash occurred this morning about 1.26am in Good Night Scrub Rd in the suburb of Good Night.

A male patient in his 50s was extricated from his car which crashed after it fell approximately three metres off a bridge and onto an embankment.

Crews from QAS worked to extricate the man from the vehicle before transporting him to Bundaberg Hospital.

He was in a stable condition with arm and facial injuries.