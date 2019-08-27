Emergency services perform rescue high above Bremer River

Members of QFRS, SES, QAS and QPS took part in a training exercise on the Bradfield Bridge on Tuesday morning.

Members of QFRS, SES, QAS and QPS took part in a training exercise on the Bradfield Bridge on Tuesday morning. Rob Williams

STUCK high above the Bremer River and with nowhere to go, it was the morning from hell for one Ipswich maintenance worker.

Luckily for the worker, he was just a dummy and his sticky situation was put together for a training exercise for local emergency services.

Members of Queensland Fire and Rescue Service, Queensland State Emergency Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service combined to rescue the dummy, which was stuck in 'his' riggings off Bradfield Bridge, and lower it down to a waiting boat on the river.

QFRS Bundamba station officer Andrew McMahon said it was a chance to strengthen bonds between the four agencies during an "authentic" exercise.

"At least once a year we try to get all the relations together and have a nice play date," he said.

"It improves our working relations. It's a bit like networking. If you see people at these training exercises when you go to an incident together, then you've already got that working bond. It's a chance to see how everyone else works.

"It also tests our communications too. We all have our own different systems. SES for example aren't on our radio network yet but it's coming very shortly. We've had to improvise for today but that won't be an issue soon."

Mr McMahon said while it was just an exercise, there is always a risk for the highly trained personnel involved.

"This is one of the few times we've had it in such a public arena," he said.

"Honestly it doesn't matter if you're falling from 10m or 100m, it's not a good result either way. Every time they're on the rope there's always that inherent risk. They're very well trained. Once they've got their gear on they're focussed."