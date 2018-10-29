Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency services on scene at Warrego Highway crash

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Oct 2018 5:42 PM

UPDATE: A patient has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a minor wrist injury after a single vehicle roll-over at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and the Warrego Highway. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are on scene at a traffic incident in Forest Hill.

A QPS spokesperson confirmed a four-wheel-drive had flipped at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and the Warrego Highway just after 5pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and drive with caution.

More to come.

crash forest hill-fernvale rd qps traffic incident warrego highway crash
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Innovation gong for city's Two Butchers

    premium_icon Innovation gong for city's Two Butchers

    News They use 100 percent grass fed, antibiotic and hormone free products, carefully selecting their ingredients making sure it's of the best quality.

    Police investigate spate of car break ins

    Police investigate spate of car break ins

    Crime How to make sure you're not targeted

    Premier at rally for Toyah Cordingley, other murdered women

    premium_icon Premier at rally for Toyah Cordingley, other murdered women

    News Red Rose rallies will be held in Brisbane, Mackay, Melbourne

    Local Partners