Emergency services next in penalty rate cut: Neumann warns

Shayne Neumann tipped emergency services workers were next to see their penalty rates cut. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

EMERGENCY services employees risk their penalty rates being cut if the Fair Work Commission's February decision is not overturned, Ipswich's federal MP has warned.

The Labor Party will have a renewed sense of optimism in driving its agenda through parliament when the House of Representatives returns on Monday morning.

There is speculation Nationals MPs could cross the floor and vote with the opposition on a Bill to protect workers' penalty rates.

The rates were slashed in February when the Fair Work Commission handed down its decision.

But with the Coalition Government's perilous hold on a majority in the chamber, penalty rates could join an inquiry into the banks on the government's list of policy changes.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann was optimistic the fight to reinstate penalty rates would continue, issuing the challenge to disgruntled members of the Coalition.

"We've got about 700,000 people who are losing penalty rates as a result of that Fair Work decision.

"The government has done nothing about it."

Mr Neumann tipped emergency services workers were next to see penalty rates cut.

"If you see someone who might be working in hospitality or retail and losing penalty rates; well if you're a nurse or a firefighter, a police officer or someone working in the ambulance service, you're next," he said.

"If we could put a stop to cutting penalty rates now, that's a good thing."

Mr Neumann slammed the government, claiming members were not acting in the interests of constituents.

"I can characterise the Turnbull Government's attitude as one of ignorance, idleness and inertia, that's their attitude towards this issue," he said.

"This is a big taxing government but at the same time they're not actually looking after protecting people's penalty rates," Mr Neumann said.

He called on Nationals, including Queensland's George Christensen, to take action.

"They've been lions in their electorate but cowards in the parliamentary castle - I'm hoping that might be changed," he said.

"Hopefully we'll see some backbenchers who might be listening to their electorates, cross the floor and vote with Labor to protect people's penalty rates.

"This is the lowest wages growth in recorded history; poverty is at an all-time, 75-year high and people are doing it tough," Mr Neumann said.