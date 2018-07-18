Emergency services called to Warrego Hwy crash

NOBODY was injured when two cars collided on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Haigslea-Amberley Rd just after 6am.

Nobody was trapped and emergency services were on scene to manage traffic.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene until just before 7am to make sure the scene was safe.

The crash comes after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision at Augustine Heights on Tuesday night.

One patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition after a motorcycle incident on Augusta Parkway and Forrester Avenue at 8.32pm.

Two other people were taken to hospital following a truck and vehicle incident on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank just before 5pm.

One was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and a second was taken to the Queens Elizabeth Hospital, in stable conditions with non-life threatening injuries.