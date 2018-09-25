Menu
Two people hurt in peak hour crash

Emma Clarke
by
25th Sep 2018 9:16 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Heights this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Whitehill and Robertson Rds just prior to 8.45am following reports of a traffic incident.

An elderly male patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain while a female patient was as also taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic control was on scene while a tow truck removed the cars but the scene has since cleared.

INITIAL: AT LEAST one person has been injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash at Eastern Heights.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Whitehill and Robertson rds just prior to 8.45am following reports of a traffic incident.

Paramedics are treating an elderly male patient with a chest injury.

It comes as two people were taken to hospital in stable conditions following a multi-vehicle crash at Wulkuraka.

The crash happened on Toongarra Rd and Beirne St at 7.25am.

Paramedics took two people to Ipswich Hospital.

