Two people hurt in peak hour crash

UPDATE 10.30AM: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Heights this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Whitehill and Robertson Rds just prior to 8.45am following reports of a traffic incident.

An elderly male patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain while a female patient was as also taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic control was on scene while a tow truck removed the cars but the scene has since cleared.

INITIAL: AT LEAST one person has been injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash at Eastern Heights.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Whitehill and Robertson rds just prior to 8.45am following reports of a traffic incident.

Paramedics are assessing a patient after a two vehicle traffic crash on Whitehill Rd and Robertson Rd in #EasternHeights at 8.42am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 24, 2018

Paramedics are treating an elderly male patient with a chest injury.

Two patients have been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions following a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Toongarra Rd and Beirne St in #Wulkuraka at 7.25am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 24, 2018

It comes as two people were taken to hospital in stable conditions following a multi-vehicle crash at Wulkuraka.

The crash happened on Toongarra Rd and Beirne St at 7.25am.

Paramedics took two people to Ipswich Hospital.