Fire crews called to 10 bush fires across Ipswich today

A property owner watches over her smoke blanketed farm with car packed ready to evacuate at Calvert on Thursday. Cordell Richardson

FIRE crews were monitoring up to 10 bush fires in the Ipswich area overnight and today.

Crews returned to a bush fire at Redbank Plains this morning that broke out at 2.30pm on Thursday while fires that burnt land at Calvert and beside the Cunningham Hwy at Warrill View on Thursday afternoon were also monitored.

A vegetation fire also broke out at Esk just before 1pm today, while a spark from a power tool started a small grass fire on a property on Haigslea-Amberley Rd at Walloon earlier in the morning.

Firies were able to extinguish it before it spread beyond half an acre.

Other bush fires were reported on Mount Beppo Rd at Toogoolawah at midday, Chum St at New Chum just after 10am and at Ebbw Vale, Lowood and Goodna on Thursday night.

Emergency services are still on high alert as dry conditions continue the onset of an early bush fire season and a fire ban remains in place in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Area Director Kaye Healing said dry conditions meant even the smallest fire had the potential to spread quickly.

"Machinery such as tractors, slashers, welders and grinders can start grass fires, so anyone undertaking work around their property needs to do so with extreme caution," Ms Healing said.

"Our crews have recently attended a number of fires that were accidentally started through activities such as welding and slashing.

"Current fire weather conditions are catching people by surprise, and they just aren't prepared for how quickly a fire can start and spread."

Ms Healing said there were several precautions people should take when using power tools or machinery.

"If you must undertake these activities during dry conditions, you need to have appropriate resources to extinguish a fire if one starts," she said.

"If possible, have someone other than the tool operator available to watch closely for ignitions.

"There is no room for complacency. One spark is all it takes to ignite a blaze that can destroy property, infrastructure and lives."