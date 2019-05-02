Firefighters battling big fire in inner-Brisbane
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in inner Brisbane this morning, with multiple buildings on fire and streets closed in the area.
UPDATE: It is being reported that two buildings are on fire on Vulture Street, creating a column of smoke through the city. #9News pic.twitter.com/rpcJs2y0PP— Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 1, 2019
The fire is believed to have taken hold in two adjacent buildings on Vulture St at South Brisbane, one of them reportedly a boarding house.
Pics coming in of a fire in Vulture Street, south Brisbane. Two buildings on fire. Crews just arrived on scene. @abcbrisbane— Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) May 1, 2019
Vulture St is closed in both directions near Hampstead Rd and Appel St.
Multiple properties on fire- homes being evacuated @TheTodayShow @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/txB5sy5DJ6— Jess Millward (@JessMillward9) May 1, 2019
Smoke from the fire has covered Brisbane's CBD.
#BREAKING: A fire is filling south Brisbane with smoke, with a building engulfed on Vulture Street. More to follow. #9News pic.twitter.com/JgdKJO9uSY— Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 1, 2019
The ABC is reporting that residents from a nearby nursing home have been evacuated.