Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency services assaulted after party shut down

by Chris Honnery
15th Sep 2018 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and paramedics have been assaulted after a function in southeast Queensland was shut down, turning the party into a violent confrontation.

Police allege that just before 1am on Saturday, officers were called to a business on Warwick Road, Yamanto, in Ipswich, after a function involving a large number of people was shut down following a disturbance.

It is further understood when officers turned up, a large group of people who had congregated outside the premises became involved in a physical altercation.

As police tried to intervene, four patrons allegedly assaulted officers and refused to move on.

One of the men also allegedly spat on police and attending paramedics.

Police have charged four teenagers following the incident.

A 19-year-old Flinders view man has since been charged with assault and obstruct police and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 5.

A 18-year-old Raceview man and 18-year-old East Ipswich man were both charged with public nuisance and obstruct police. They will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 4.

An  and an 18-year-old Raceview man were both charged with public nuisance and obstruct police and is due to appear on October 4.

A 17-year-old Silkstone girl was also charged with obstruct police.

Banning notices were also issued to all of the alleged offenders.

emergency services party yamanto

Top Stories

    Sex and rock ’n’ roll: Pisasale's high life before the fall

    premium_icon Sex and rock ’n’ roll: Pisasale's high life before the fall

    News FALLEN Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale allegedly led a hedonistic lifestyle on the ratepayer tab in his final frenetic months in office, even seeking a threesome.

    Premier's bounty: $100k reward to catch strawberry saboteur

    Premier's bounty: $100k reward to catch strawberry saboteur

    Health There's a $100,000 reward to catch the state’s strawberry spiker.

    What a battle: Two Ipswich strike forces to meet

    premium_icon What a battle: Two Ipswich strike forces to meet

    News Attacking weapons ready for grand final showdown

    Doors open on Ipswich's grand designs

    premium_icon Doors open on Ipswich's grand designs

    Property Biannual event a region highlight

    Local Partners