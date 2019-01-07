‘Hazmat incident’ at Sydney CBD tower
EMERGENCY crews in hazmat suits are at the scene of a tower in Sydney's CBD after a suspicious substance was found inside a parcel.
A spokeswoman for NSW Police told news.com.au officers were still at the 44 Market St building.
She could not say specifically what the threat was but said officers were dealing with a "hazmat incident".
A witness at the scene told news.com.au four police cars, three fire trucks and a number of paramedics descended on the building about 9.30am.
The witness, who works in the tower building, says one part - the side facing Market St - has been evacuated following the threat.
Fire & Rescue crews are on scene at 44 Market Street in the CBD after a suspicious substance was found inside a parcel @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/IuAECVPfXe— Gabrielle Boyle (@Gabrielle_Boyle) 6 January 2019
