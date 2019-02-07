Doctor goes public on hospital crisis

A FED-up Queensland doctor has taken the extraordinary step of blowing the whistle on bed shortages and patient safety concerns plaguing his hospital and others south of Brisbane.

Emergency physician Michael Cameron said the Redland Hospital had failed to expand with the region's rapidly growing population, prompting him to pen an open letter to the people of the Redlands about what to expect as a patient.

He warns they may face days waiting to be admitted to hospital from the emergency department.

"Like other public hospitals we are struggling for space to put all our patients," Dr Cameron wrote.

"They often wait for days in my ED for a bed in our hospital or another hospital."

Speaking out because of concerns for "patient safety and comfort" Dr Cameron said: "You may not be aware that at Redland Hospital we lack several key specialties (eg orthopaedics, urology).

"If you need to be admitted under such a specialist you can go private or wait in the queue for a bed at the Princess Alexandra or Logan Hospital. Since those hospitals' EDs also have patients queuing for beds, significant delays are inevitable. In clinical care, that matters."

Veteran emergency doctor Michael Cameron has blown the whistle on Redland Hospital issues. Picture: Steve Pohlner/AAP

For example, elderly patients with hip fractures, fared better with earlier intervention, the veteran ED doctor explained in an interview with The Courier-Mail.

Dr Cameron, who has worked for a decade at the Redland Hospital, which services Redland City and Brisbane's southern bayside suburbs, said the facility provided "first-class emergency medical care".

"The staff are all well trained, the Emergency Department is well equipped," he said.

But he said the lack of an intensive care unit, not enough inpatient beds and limited access to key medical specialists was compromising patient care.

Dr Cameron said that at times of overcrowded ICUs across Brisbane, Redlands patients needing intensive care had sometimes had to be transferred to Caboolture, Ipswich or Gold Coast hospitals.

That required the patient being accompanied by an ED physician and specialist nurse, taking them away from the Redland Hospital ED for hours.

"It leaves a hole in the staff for as many hours as it takes," Dr Cameron said, adding clinicians had been begging for an inter-hospital transfer service to lessen the load.

A Queensland Health spokesman said a new Redland Hospital Infrastructure Master Plan, including an ICU and expansion of medical specialty services, was "in the approval stage".

"We're committed to finding ways to constantly improve the healthcare we deliver and a lot of this is led by clinicians on the ground," the spokesman said.

Ambulances outside Redland Hospital

"That's why over the past two years we've increased Redland Hospital's budget by $27 million and its clinical workforce by more than 60 nurses and 24 doctors.

"We're delivering a raft of capital improvements including an expansion to its emergency department and an upgrade to the maternity unit."

Dr Cameron said Redland Hospital had a mental health ward, but patients often waited for days in the ED before they could be admitted.

"Lights are always on, it's always noisy, there's high stress going on," Dr Cameron said. "They're given all the food and fluids that they need and medications but it's not a very quiet or calm environment.

"Often we have two or three or more patients in the emergency department with mental health problems waiting for a bed."

The 60-year-old, who publicly exposed extreme pressures at Logan Hospital in 2008 after quitting and moving to the Redlands, said he was speaking out again because "patient-centred care is what we need to aim for".

"It's become more and more of a lag between requirement of beds and actual beds available," he said.

"It's normal to have a full emergency department and ambulances ramping to get in.

"We've got a lot of our emergency department beds taken up by people who should be in a ward but there's no bed for them."

Dr Cameron said the Redland Hospital had enough land to expand but had been "overlooked" in favour of other southeast Queensland facilities needing upgrades.

On the plus side, it has free hospital parking.