Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency divers in Ross River rescue of sunken car

by JACOB MILEY, CAS GARVEY
19th Jun 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Update:

Emergency divers have retrieved a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

Earlier:

Emergency divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a witness told police they saw the car drive into the river, near the off-leash dog park, about 6am.

It then appeared two people ran from the scene, with the witness saying it was too dark to get a description of them.

Police divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken car after a witness saw it career into the Ross River at Aitkenvale this morning. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken car after a witness saw it career into the Ross River at Aitkenvale this morning. Photo: Jacob Miley

Divers are attempting to retrieve the sunken vehicle, with specialised equipment to be used to drag the car onto dry land.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency divers police investigation ross river

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: 700 bits of memorabilia bought with your money

    PHOTOS: 700 bits of memorabilia bought with your money

    Council News You paid for them, and now the council wants to know what you want to do with them.

    'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    premium_icon 'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    News Grab your Akubra and pull on your best pair of jeans .

    • 19th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    premium_icon UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    News The Spartan proved well-suited for supporting the task.

    Preparing RAAF working dogs for important job ahead

    premium_icon Preparing RAAF working dogs for important job ahead

    News Pups are about to graduate "primary school”.