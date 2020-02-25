Emergency declared over flood threat

The rising Balonne River at 7am this morning. Picture: Andrew Schurmann

AN EMERGENCY situation has been declared in Queensland's southwest town of St George with major flooding expected.

Police say St George is bracing for flooding on today and Wednesday after weekend downpours.

The Balonne River may peak at 12.5m overnight on Wednesday.

The town of Dirranbandi is also preparing for major flooding later in the week.

An emergency declaration was issued for St George by Queensland Police this morning.

Police have asked residents to avoid the use of personal watercraft in the water system.

The declaration has been issued for the Balonne River from Beardmore Dam to the Queensland-NSW border.

Beardmore Dam, which supplies water to St George, has been spilling for almost a fortnight.

The dam was on the brink of being empty at the start of February and filled in less than two weeks according to Sunwater.

"In 10 days Beardmore Dam increased by 94 per cent from six per cent to 100 per cent," a Sunwater spokesperson said.

"Sunwater expects that inflows will provide more than 12 months' urban water supply to St George."

Towns across the state's south west and southern interior have experienced flooding this week.

Charleville, Mitchell and Surat have all experienced flooding after the recent downpours.

Queensland's southern interior and south west region's have been crippled by drought.

Those conditions will be helped by heavy downpours expected across Queensland over the next few days.

Across the Queensland coast, from Brisbane up to Cooktown, Sky News Meteorologist Alison Osborne said people could expect enhanced rainfall from onshore winds.

Falls could be as high as 100mm today.

Cyclone Esther is also making its way west through the Northern Territory.