Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

by Hayden Johnson
17th Apr 2021 6:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 'SAFETY emergency' has been declared over Queensland's 220,000 motorcycle riders following an unprecedented number of fatalities on the state's roads.

A staggering 25 motorcycle riders have been killed since January 1 - 12 higher than the five-year average.

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said it had been a "horrific" year on the state's roads, with motorcycles over-represented in the death toll.

Three years' worth of motorcycle registrations, about 6500, were recorded in the last eight months of 2020.

Queensland has recorded 83 road fatalities this year, 25 higher than this period last year. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Queensland has recorded 83 road fatalities this year, 25 higher than this period last year. Picture: Patrick Woods.


"We've got far more registered motorbikes than we've had previously," Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.

"We've taken the extraordinary step in the Queensland Police Service of declaring a safety emergency for motorcycle riders."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has also penned a safety message to the state's 220,000 riders with a safety message.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said it was an "extraordinary step".

"There's clearly too many motorcycle riders going a bit beyond their limits and people who are not seeing them and we're seeing some tragic outcomes."

Riders have been encouraged to refresh their skills and invest in quality safety gear.

Queensland has recorded 83 road fatalities this year, 25 higher than this period last year.

Originally published as Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

More Stories

queensland roads road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction of $91m mental health facility set to start

        Premium Content Construction of $91m mental health facility set to start

        Politics The facility is at the heart of West Moreton Health’s expansion to service the fastest growing area in Queensland

        Derby delight: How the Bulls charged to historic victory

        Premium Content Derby delight: How the Bulls charged to historic victory

        Soccer ‘Best feeling’ as winless Ipswich City side call on club courage to upstage Ripley...

        Four teens hospitalised after late night crash

        Premium Content Four teens hospitalised after late night crash

        News Paramedics responded to the crash in Ipswich late on Friday night

        Meth-taking truckie stops for a snooze on busy road

        Premium Content Meth-taking truckie stops for a snooze on busy road

        Crime Truck driver had drugs in his system when he blocked road