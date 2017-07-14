Teen in hospital after Warrego Hwy crash near Helidon

UPDATE: A teenager has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash east of Toowoomba.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported the female teen to Toowoomba Hospital after the car she was in crashed into a drain.

While she had not been trapped in the vehicle, paramedics and firefighters worked to ensure the scene was safe before she was treated at the scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said the teen was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a minor arm injury.

The crash impacted one lane of the Warrego Hwy near the Turner Rd off-ramp.

BREAKING: Emergency services are responding to reports of a car rollover on the Warrego Hwy east of Toowoomba.

Initial reports suggest one vehicle is involved at Helidon outside Pacific Fuels on the highway in the incident reported about 2.55pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the incident reported as a rollover, but it is unclear which lanes have been impacted.

More information to come.