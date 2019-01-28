Menu
Police crews are en route.
Breaking

Paramedic killed in tragic ambulance crash

Caitlan Charles
by and Nick Wright
28th Jan 2019 9:12 AM | Updated: 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Male paramedic, 32, killed in crash on Mackay Eungella Road
  • Man was driving ambulance at time of crash
  • Ambulance left road and struck tree near Benholme
  • Police investigating how driver lost control
  • QAS to release statement this afternoon

UPDATE 12.15PM: POLICE have confirmed a paramedic has died in a crash west of Mackay this morning. 

The 32-year-old man was driving an ambulance along Mackay-Eungella Road when he left the road and crashed into a tree near Benholme about 8am. 

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were investigating how the driver lost control and crashed. 

Mackay-Eungella Road has been reopened to traffic and the ambulance has been towed from the scene. 

Queensland Ambulance Service are expected to release a statement later this afternoon. 

UPDATE:  A PARAMEDIC has been injured in a crash on Mackay-Eungella Rd. 

A QAS spokesman said they the paramedic, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was responding to an incident when the crash occurred just after 8am. 

Macaky-Eungella Rd is currently closed. 

The person is being assessed by paramedics. 

EARLIER: A SINGLE vehicle crash has occurred near Benholme, with multiple emergency vehicles responding to the situation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding to the crash at Mackay-Eungella Road, with one passenger involved in the incident.

More details to come.

