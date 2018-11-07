Emergency crews on scene at Warrego Highway crash

INCIDENT: One patient is being treated at the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in Hatton Vale.

UPDATE: A man has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway this afternoon.

At 2.40pm a vehicle came into contact with a tree at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Summerholm Rd in Hattonvale.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called to the intersection of Summerholm Rd at 2.40pm after a vehicle came into contact with a tree.

#HattonVale - A patient is being assessed after a vehicle came into contact with a tree on the Warrego Hwy & Summerholm Rd at 2.40pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 7, 2018

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was being treated at the scene.

Crews remain on scene.