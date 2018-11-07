Menu
INCIDENT: One patient is being treated at the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in Hatton Vale.
Emergency crews on scene at Warrego Highway crash

Dominic Elsome
by
7th Nov 2018 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM

UPDATE: A man has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway this afternoon.

At 2.40pm a vehicle came into contact with a tree at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Summerholm Rd in Hattonvale.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called to the intersection of Summerholm Rd at 2.40pm after a vehicle came into contact with a tree.

 

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was being treated at the scene.

Crews remain on scene.

    Local Partners