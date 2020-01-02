Menu
Emergency chopper called for injured rider

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Jan 2020 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM

UPDATE: A MOTORCYCLE rider is being airlifted to hospital following a crash this morning.

The man came off his bike while riding on Northbrook Parkway at Dundas.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says the man has sustained shoulder injuries and abrasions and is being airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: THE RESCUE 500 chopper has been called to airlift a man who has crashed his motorcycle on a notorious stretch of road earlier today.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the rider came to grief on Northbrook Parkway, at Dundas, about 11.15am.

The winding stretch of road between Wivenhoe Dam and Mt Glorious is popular with motorcycle riders but is also potentially dangerous, with dozens of riders crashing there each year.

A QAS spokesman says the rider has sustained a shoulder injury.

