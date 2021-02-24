Menu
Embattled Minister admitted to hospital

by Samantha Maiden
24th Feb 2021 8:57 AM

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has been admitted to hospital and will take immediate medical leave.

After 10 days of sustained pressure over her handling of an alleged rape in her office in 2019 she will now not front up to Parliament for the rest of the week.

"This follows advice from her cardiologist relating to a pre-existing medical condition," a spokeswoman said.

"As a precautionary measure, Minister Reynolds has this morning been admitted to a Canberra Hospital.

"The Prime Minister, the Hon Scott Morrison, this morning phoned Minister Reynolds to express his concern and sympathy, and to wish her a quick recovery."

Senator Reynolds' hospital admission means she will not front the National Press Club today or Senate question time for the rest of the week.

"It was only on the strongest medical advice that she took her decision," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"This follows advice from her cardiologist relating to a preexisting medical condition as a precautionary measure.

"I had some prior notification that she may have had an illness. I was not aware of the nature of it and, honestly, I think in this situation, we have to remind ourselves that this is the most

intense, arguably, environment in Australia.

"There are many intense environments and all of us need to be aware of the pressures and pains, the impact of each of us on each other so reaching out and she is a good person and so she needs our support as she has our support."

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne, will be acting Defence Minister until she returns.

More to come

Originally published as Embattled Minister admitted to hospital

